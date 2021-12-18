Yet Another Scripted Video Shared With a False 'Love Jihad' Spin

The video claims that this is a 'Love Jihad' case as a Hindu girl was trying to elope with a Muslim man.
A video on social media is being shared with a claim that it shows a minor Hindu girl trying to elope with a Muslim man, alluding to the incident as 'Love Jihad'.
'Love Jihad' is an oft-used term, popularised by the right wing, which refers to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcefully converting Hindu girls in the guise of love.
However, we found a longer version of the video, which mentioned that it is a scripted one made for "awareness" purpose.
CLAIM
The 5:13 minute video is being shared on social media with the claim in Hindi that reads, "लव जेहाद में नाबालिक हिन्दू लड़कियों को कैसे अकबर बाबर के हरम की ये नाजायज औलादे फँसाते है. ये वीडियो देखो और सबको भेजो."
(Translation: How Hindu girls are trapped in the case of love-jihad by Muslims. Watch this video and circulate it.)
WHAT WE FOUND
We extracted several keyframes from the video with the help of InVid, a video verification tool, and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search result led us to a longer version of the video on YouTube. While the viral video is 5:13 minutes, we found the 5:38 minutes version on a YouTube channel named 'Viral Vlog Tube' which had posted the video on 4 December.
The title of the video in Hindi reads, "स्कूल के नाम पे लड़किया कहा चली जाती हैं निवेदन है मां बाप ध्यान रखे"
(Translation: Where do girls go in the name of school, request parents to take care of that)
Video screengrab from 'Viral Video Tube' channel.
At 5:35 minutes, a disclaimer in the video reads, "This video is fictional work and meant for awareness purpose. And all characters are fictitious. Any harm cause to any person through this video is purely coincidental. (sic)"
Video screengrab from 'Viral Video Tube' channel.
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked several such "awareness" or scripted videos made for entertainment or promotional purposes which have been shared with misleading narratives and often communal claims.
A viral video was shared with the claim that Muslim men would spike birthday cake and give it to girls and record objectionable videos of them, forcing them to convert later. The Quint had debunked this claim and found that the video was a scripted "awareness" video.
A video of two girls drinking alcohol in public space and later swearing on a man who recorded the incident and tried to police them is being shared to take a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making "Delhi the liquor capital." You can read our fact-check here.
In another debunk, a scripted video created for "educational purposes" that showed a man collapsing and eventually dying, following "birthday bumps" by his friends is being shared as real.
The Quint's WebQoof team also debunked a video which claimed that Muslim men disguised as jewellery cleaners had robbed a couple. However, the video was only made for "educational purposes."
We also debunked one claim that said a Muslim boy was planning to intoxicate his Hindu friend by spiking her drink. This video, too, was created for "educational purposes."
Clearly, yet another "awareness" video is being circulated on social media, this time linking it to a Love Jihad case.
