Yet Another Scripted Video Shared With a False 'Love Jihad' Spin

A video on social media is being shared with a claim that it shows a minor Hindu girl trying to elope with a Muslim man, alluding to the incident as 'Love Jihad'.

'Love Jihad' is an oft-used term, popularised by the right wing, which refers to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcefully converting Hindu girls in the guise of love.

However, we found a longer version of the video, which mentioned that it is a scripted one made for "awareness" purpose.