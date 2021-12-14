Another Scripted Awareness Video Goes Viral With a False Communal Claim

A video showing some men spiking a birthday cake and taking two semi-conscious girls inside a house has gone viral with a communal spin.

According to the claims, the men in the video belong to the Mulsim community and goes on to say that they record objectionable clips with women after making them unconscious and later use them to blackmail and convert them.

However, we found that the video was a scripted awareness video and the claim going viral with it was not true. Several such scripted videos created for awareness or educational purposes have recently been shared with misleading captions, which tend to give the video a false communal spin demonising the minority community.