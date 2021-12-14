Another Scripted Awareness Video Goes Viral With a False Communal Claim

Fact-Check | An awareness video was shared with a false communal spin.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing some men spiking a birthday cake and taking two semi-conscious girls inside a house has gone viral with a communal spin.
According to the claims, the men in the video belong to the Mulsim community and goes on to say that they record objectionable clips with women after making them unconscious and later use them to blackmail and convert them.
However, we found that the video was a scripted awareness video and the claim going viral with it was not true. Several such scripted videos created for awareness or educational purposes have recently been shared with misleading captions, which tend to give the video a false communal spin demonising the minority community.
CLAIM
The claim with the 2 minute 19 seconds viral video when translated from Hindi reads, "If they (Muslims) are your friends, see how they these anti-national terrorists commit Jihad. They make 'sex clips' by making women unconscious and then turn them into sex slaves, force them to change their religion and more. Wake up, my Hindu 'tigers', before it's too late."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome Extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes. While going through the search results, we came across a clearer and longer version on YouTube.
At 3:04 mark in the video, we noticed a disclaimer that said, "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only."
A screenshot of the video.
The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked more such videos in the past that were created for educational purposes but were shared with a misleading and sometimes communal narrative.
Evidently, a video created for awareness was shared with a false communal spin.
