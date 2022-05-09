No, Manish Sisodia Didn't Say 'People Believe AAP Incites Riots in the Country'

The claim states that Manish Sisodia said AAP is responsible for riots in the country.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An edited video, in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia can be seen revealing the findings of a survey conducted by the Aam Adami Party (AAP) in the national capital, is being shared on social media.
In the clip, Sisodia can be heard saying, "People are clear that AAP is responsible for hooliganism and riots in the country, AAP has the most number of hooligans in its party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of honest people."
The video has been shared by several, calling it a "blunder". However, the original clip of this heavily edited video debunks this claim.
The original video, which was streamed live on the party's official YouTube channel on 4 May, shows Sisodia as claiming, "People are clear that BJP is responsible for hooliganism and riots in the country and AAP has the most number of honest people."
CLAIM
In the viral video, Sisodia says that the party started conducting a survey on 21 April and they asked three questions to the people.
Enlisting the questions, Sisodia can be heard saying, "We asked which party is responsible for inciting riots in the country and people were clear that Aam Aadmi Party is responsible for it."
He listed two more questions, one about number of hooligans and illiterate people, and the other about most number of educated and honest people.
The answer to the first one can be heard as AAP, while the second one can be heard as BJP.
An archive of the tweet can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched with relevant keywords on YouTube and found the original livestream on the official YouTube handle of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The over five minute long video was published on 4 May. In this video, Sisodia can be heard speaking about the survey.
The viral part about the three questions begins at 1:19 second mark and Sisodia can be heard saying, "We asked who is responsible for inciting violence in the country and people are very clear that BJP is responsible for it."
He goes to say that 89 percent of the surveyed population says that BJP has the highest number of goons and illiterate people, five percent people said Congress, two percent said AAP and four percent others.
In response to the third question about the most number of honest people, Sisodia said that as per their survey, 73 percent voted for AAP, 15 percent for Congress, 10 percent voted for BJP, and two percent for others.
Further, we also found a tweet by Sisodia from 4 May where he shared the findings of the survey and wrote, "Everyone believes that BJP is a party of hooligans."
Clearly, an edited clip is being shared to falsely claim that Manish Sisodia said that 'AAP is responsible for inciting riots in the country and that the party has the highest number of hooligans and illiterate people'.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)