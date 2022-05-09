Pfizer VP Rady Johnson Arrested on Charges of Fraud? No, It's Satire

The news is not true and it appeared on a satirical website called ‘Vancouver Times'.
An article claiming that Rady Johnson, the vice-president of pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has been arrested following the release of documents related to the COVID-19 vaccine is being shared massively on social media.

However, the story was published in 'Vancouver Times' which is a satirical website.

Pfizer has been targeted with misinformation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and even more since the beginning of the vaccination drive. Its CEO, Albert Bourla, was also targeted earlier with claims that he had been arrested on charges of fraud and also that he himself didn't take the COVID-19 vaccine.

CLAIM

A screenshot of the article whose headline reads, "VP of Pfizer arrested after #pfizerdocuments get released" is being shared massively on Twitter and Facebook.

The posts mention that he was arrested following the release of the documents showing "shocking trial data".

An archive of the post can be seen here.

The aforementioned tweet has been retweeted over 900 times and liked over 1,500 times.

The post has been shared by several users on Facebook as well and has been interacted with over 2,500 times.

Archives of more posts with the same claim can be seen here, here, and here.

THE ARTICLE APPEARED ON A SATIRICAL WEBSITE

This article was published on 6 May 2022 on a website called 'Vancouver Times’.

The story claimed that Federal officials detained Rady Johnson, Pfizer's executive vice president, at his residence and charged him with multiple counts of fraud after Pfizer disclosed thousands of confidential documents revealing the exact hazards of the experimental vaccine.

The story published by Vancouver Times

However, this was not a legitimate news story. Rady Johnson has not been arrested or charged with any criminal offence. Such an incidence has not been reported by any credible news outlet.

Vancouver Times' "About Us" section clearly mentions that it publishes content for "satirical purpose" only and the website has even added a disclaimer in the article stating the same.

The website has also added a disclaimer stating that the article is satirical.

The Quint's WebQoof has previously debunked claims that cited satirical articles as true news which can be seen here and here.

Evidently, a satirical piece claiming the arrest of Pfizer's Vice President has gone viral and is being shared with a false claim.

