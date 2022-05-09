Pfizer VP Rady Johnson Arrested on Charges of Fraud? No, It's Satire

An article claiming that Rady Johnson, the vice-president of pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has been arrested following the release of documents related to the COVID-19 vaccine is being shared massively on social media.

However, the story was published in 'Vancouver Times' which is a satirical website.

Pfizer has been targeted with misinformation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and even more since the beginning of the vaccination drive. Its CEO, Albert Bourla, was also targeted earlier with claims that he had been arrested on charges of fraud and also that he himself didn't take the COVID-19 vaccine.