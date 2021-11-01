Did PM Modi Travel in a Taxi in Italy? No, Pics Are Morphed!

A set of two photographs showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi exiting a Volkswagen sedan are being shared on social media, with the claim that PM Modi had to use a taxi during his visit to Italy, where leaders of the G20 economies met.

The photos show Modi getting out of a car, which was marked by a yellow 'Taxi' sign on its top and a rectangular sticker for a taxi mobile application on its rear. They are being shared claiming that the Prime Minister was received in Italy in a taxi.

However, we found that the photographs were edited. In the original photos shared by news agency ANI via Twitter, there are no 'taxi' signs or stickers on the Volkswagen sedan which Modi is seen getting out of.