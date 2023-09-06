Altered Video Passed Off as Fans Reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Trailer

Fact-Check | The video is altered and is being shared with a false claim.
A video which shows a huge crowd jumping in excitement while watching the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan playing on the big screen is going viral on the internet.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption insinuating that it shows people reacting to the trailer of Jawan.
What is the truth?: The video has been altered to add the trailer of the film on the big screen.
The original clip dates back to 2016 and is from Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, United Kingdom, where people were seen celebrating a goal during the Euro 2016 tournament.
How did we find out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found a similar video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Heart News West Country'.
It was uploaded on 17 June 2016 and was titled, "Fans at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, celebrate England winner against Wales at Euro 2016."
The video showed fans celebrating English football team's Daniel Sturridge's goal against Wales during the Euro 2016 tournament.
We compared visuals from both the video and found that the viral one has been edited to add the trailer from Jawan.
A comparison clearly shows the similarities between both visuals.
Further, we found an article published on the website of Bristol City Football Club which carried similar visuals as the viral video.
It mentioned that "fans erupted for Euro 2016 England game."
The article was published on 17 June 2016.
Conclusion: It is clear that an altered video is going viral on the internet with a claim that it shows fans reacting to the trailer of upcoming film Jawan.
