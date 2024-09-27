Clipped Video of Jagan Mohan Reddy Shared to Claim He 'Threw Away' Temple Prasad

advertisement
The official social media accounts of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the governing party of Andhra Pradesh, shared a video of opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to claim that he threw away prasad offered to him at the temple.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a YouTube video shared by Shakti TV Live on 14 January 2024.
The video showed Reddy with his wife, YS Bharathi Reddy, celebrating Sankranti.
At 2:58 timestamp, the priest offers him charanamrit and he drinks it after which he revolves his hand around his head - as seen in the viral video.
So evidently, the part showing Reddy drinking the offering has been cropped out from the viral clip.
The same can be seen in this Live Stream at 13:03 timestamp from different angle.
The YSR Congress Party also took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny TDP's claim and criticised them for sharing an edited video.
Conclusion: A cropped video of Jagan Mohan Reddy is going viral to falsely claim that he rejected to drink prasad at the temple.
