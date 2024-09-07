Clipped Video of Deepender Hooda Shared To Claim That He Praised The BJP

advertisement
A video clip of Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda is going viral on social media in which he is giving an interview to journalist Ajit Anjum.
Claim: By sharing this clip, Deepender Hooda is being claimed to have also accepted that Haryana is developing nonstop under the BJP government. Now, he should explain this to his father, Bhupendra Singh Hooda.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here .)
Is this claim true? No, this claim is not true.
The viral video has not presented Hooda's entire statement. It has been cut and changed in the clip in such a way that it seems that he agrees with the contents of the newspaper advertisement.
Hooda, actually, criticised the BJP with the help of their 'Non-stop Haryana' slogan in a satirical manner.
What happens in the clip?: Talking about an advertisement in a newspaper, Anjum said, "Mhara Haryana, Non-Stop Haryana, Lal-Dora Mukt Village. Without expenses and tickets, how are people getting government jobs? In 10 years, 1,32,000 youth have secured jobs based on their capability. Children are receiving quality education. These advertisements indicate that good work is taking place in Haryana. Work is happening in the private sector, drone didi scheme, class twelfth graduates who are unemployed are receiving ₹2000. This tells that everything is good in the state and you are trying to take out faults."
To this, Hooda replied, "The advertisements you have shown me, I partially agree with you."
What we found: We searched for this viral video using Google Lens' image search option. We found it on Anjum's official YouTube channel.
This video was uploaded on 25 August. The part in the viral clip starts at 17:20 minutes in the original video.
Hooda's full reply can be heard from 18 minutes into the entire video where he has attacked BJP by taking a dig at the party.
What was Hooda's reply?: "I also partially agree. 'Non-stop Haryana' is a good slogan. BJP is going to the elections with this slogan. 'Non-stop Haryana' is non-stop in unemployment, non-stop in crime, non-stop in drugs, non-stop in the oppression of farmers, non-stop in the oppression of the poor, non-stop in migration of Haryana's youth abroad, non-stop Haryana, non-stop in lathi-charge, non-stop in contempt of the public and non-stop from the arrogance of the BJP."
Conclusion: An incomplete video of Congress leader Deepender Hooda is being shared with the claim that he has supported the BJP. The viral claim is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)