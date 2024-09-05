Fact-Check: Clipped Video of Director Anubhav Sinha Goes Viral With False Claim

advertisement
A video showing film director Anubhav Sinha, seated with actors Tapsee Pannu and Rajat Kapoor at a press conference, has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that Sinha said, "Terrorism was started by Hindus."
What does Sinha say?: In the viral clip, the director can be heard saying, "It will take some time, I can't explain it in a press (conference) that Muslims and terrorism...Do you know who started terrorism? Please tell me. For your knowledge, let me tell you, Muslims did not start terrorism."
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)
What is the truth?: He didn't say that. This viral video is clipped.
At the Mulk trailer launch in 2018, Sinha does not say that Hindus are responsible for starting terrorism, he asks a question to the reporter about who started using the term 'terrorism'.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to an old YouTube video shared on 9 July 2018.
This was shared by a channel named Viral Bollywood and was recorded at Bollywood movie Mulk's trailer launch which was directed by Sinha.
At 41:09 timestamp, a reporter asks Sinha about why "Indian Muslims are choosing terrorism".
To this Sinha replies, "Do you read the news or watch TV? Yesterday two ministers from your nation facilitated Hindus who were involved in violence. Did you read that? This ends the answer to your question."
He further adds, "Why are they choosing? We will have to read the history for this. It will take time, I can't tell you everything at this press (conference) about Muslims and terrorism. Do you know who started terrorism and when was did the usage of the term "terrorism" began? Please tell me. For your knowledge, let me tell you, Muslims did not start terrorism. Read history."
The same channel had also shared a shorter version of this clip and can be seen here.
Conclusion: A clipped video of Anubhav Sinha is going viral with a false communal context.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)