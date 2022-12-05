Did Maulana Saad Ask Muslims to Not Vote for AAP? Letter is Fabricated

Fact-Check | Fabricated letters have gone viral to claim that several Islamic scholars had asked Muslims not to vote for AAP.
A purported letter, attributed to Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad, is being shared on social media with a claim that he asked Muslims to not vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 Delhi MCD Elections, which were held on Sunday, 4 December.
What does the letter say?: The letter states that the Islamic leaders had asked people from the Muslim community to not vote for AAP alleging that the party has never stood for the community.
Interestingly, the same has also been attributed to Maulana Mahmood Madani of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).
Do we have any news reports?:
We conducted a keyword search to look for news reports on Maulana Saad or any Islamic scholar asking people from the Muslim community to not vote for AAP in the MCD elections.
We could not find any news report that supported the viral claim.
What did Maulana Madani and Tablighi Jamaat say?:
We found a post on Maulana Madani's official Facebook where he said that the viral letter was "fake".
We also reached out to advocate and Tablighi Jamaat Spokesperson Mujibur Rehman, who said that Maulana Saad hasn't issues any such letter and said that the claim was fake.
We also found a Facebook post on the AIMPLB official Facebook page that said that the body had not issued any such letter and added that it has stayed away from politics.
(Swipe right to read the translation of the letter.)
A link to the archive can be found here.
Translation of the post.
Conclusion: Fabricated letters were shared to claim that some Islamic scholars had asked people from the Muslim community to not vote for AAP in the MCD elections.
