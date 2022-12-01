Fact Check: Video of Two Lawyers Fighting Outside Courtroom Is From UP

Fact Check |The video, which shows two female lawyers fighting, is from Uttar Pradesh and not Maharashtra.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing two people fighting outside what appears to be a courtroom is going viral on the internet.
What is the claim?: Several social media users have shared the video with a claim that the video is from a court in Maharashtra and shows a fight between a judge and a lawyer.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
(Archives of similar posts can be found here, here, and here.)
The truth: The incident is from October and shows two female lawyers at the Kasganj district court in Uttar Pradesh. These lawyers were at the court to represent their clients and were later seen fighting with each other.
How did we find out? : We searched for the video using the keywords "judge beating female lawyer outside court India". This led us to a report published by Times of India on 29 October.
It carried the same visuals as seen in the viral clip.
The report mentioned that the video shows two lawyers fighting in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.
The report mentioned that the viral video is from Uttar Pradesh.
Other sources: A similar report was also published in Dainik Bhaskar.
It mentioned that the fight happened outside the District Court of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.
The two lawyers were representing a husband and a wife. A minor dispute between both lawyers led them to a violent altercation.
A First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed in the Kasganj police by one of the lawyers, Yogita Saxena, against the opposition lawyer named Sunita Kaushik.
What did the FIR say?: We accessed a copy of the FIR filed on 28 October in the Kasganj police station.
In her complaint, Saxena said that on 27 October, she went to defend her client. She alleged that Kaushik and her client started hurling abuses at her.
After Saxena asked them to stop, she was pushed and thrashed by Kaushik and her client.
Yogita Saxena has named seven people in her complaint, including the opposition lawyer.
Conclusion: Evidently, an old video of two lawyers clashing from Uttar Pradesh is being falsely shared as from Maharashtra.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)