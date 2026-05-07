No, IPS Ajay Pal Sharma Has Not Been Transferred to West Bengal for Five Years

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, a post about an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer's transfer is being widely shared on social media.

What does it say?: One of the posts reads, "The MHA has ordered the transfer of IPS Ajay Pal Sharma to West Bengal on deputation for the next five years. Widely recognised as an "encounter specialist" with a background as a dentist before joining the IPS... (sic)."