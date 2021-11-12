Injured Woman in Viral Image Misidentified as Actor Poonam Pandey

An image of a woman in a hospital is being shared on social media to claim that she is actor Poonam Pandey who has alleged that her husband Sam Bombay assaulted her.

However, the woman in the image is one 'Asha Pandey' or 'Arshi Pandey' as identified by different media reports and the incident which dates back to 2018 is from Uttarakhand's Haldwani.