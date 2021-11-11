Morphed Image Shows NCP Leader Nawab Malik as a Scrap Dealer

An image of Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik as a scrap seller is being shared on social media.

Malik has been making headlines with his allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede and former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, following the developments in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

However, the viral image has been morphed to add Nawab Malik's face and the original one could be traced back to 2017 at least.