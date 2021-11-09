Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Alleged Assault

ANI reported the Mumbai police saying, “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face.”

Sam Bombay was also arrested after his and Poonam’s wedding after Poonam filed a domestic violence complaint against him during their honeymoon. He was later granted bail and they seemingly reconciled. The couple had tied the knot on 1 September 2020.

After Sam was released on conditional bail, Poonam Pandey had said, "Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say. We are back together," adding that they're 'madly in love'.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Poonam Pandey had hinted that she'd withdraw the complaint, "Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry."