Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Alleged Assault
Poonam Pandey has been hospitalised and has sustained injuries to her head and face.
Actor Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay has been arrested by the Mumbai police after the former alleged that Sam assaulted her. She has reportedly suffered injuries to her head, eyes, and face. Poonam has also been hospitalised, according to ANI.
ANI reported the Mumbai police saying, “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face.”
Sam Bombay was also arrested after his and Poonam’s wedding after Poonam filed a domestic violence complaint against him during their honeymoon. He was later granted bail and they seemingly reconciled. The couple had tied the knot on 1 September 2020.
After Sam was released on conditional bail, Poonam Pandey had said, "Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say. We are back together," adding that they're 'madly in love'.
In an interview with SpotboyE, Poonam Pandey had hinted that she'd withdraw the complaint, "Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.