Misleading Infograph on Petrol Prices in Various States Goes Viral

A viral infograph that shows petrol prices of different states in the country as on 17 February depicts that the highest petrol prices are in non-Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) governed states.

However, the infograph projects a misleading picture as it does not mention some of the states such as Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh that are governed by the BJP and had prices above Rs 90 per litre on the said date.

Further, it mentions some of the states like Bihar, where the BJP is in an alliance with Janata Dal (United), under non-BJP states. What’s also missing from the list is some of the non-BJP states that had prices below Rs 90 per litre on 17 February.