Tiwari’s Fake Quote on Petrol Price Stemmed From a Parody Handle

We could not find any news report that carried BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s comment on petrol prices as seen in the viral screenshot.

To ascertain who shared the viral tweet, we searched on Twitter using keywords ‘मोदी जी की सरकार नहीं होती तो पेट्रोल का दाम’ and came across a tweet shared by an account called ‘Dainik Khaskar’ with the handle ‘@DainikKhaskar.’

The text of the said tweet, its time stamp and dateline matched with the ones seen in the viral screenshot.