Tiwari’s Fake Quote on Petrol Price Stemmed From a Parody Handle

Amid the rising fuel prices, a quote shared by a parody Twitter account is being shared to falsely claim that BJP leader and former Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government wasn’t ruling the country, petrol prices would have touched Rs 200.
CLAIM
The viral image is a screenshot of tweet that reads: “मोदी जी की सरकार नहीं होती तो पेट्रोल का दाम आज 200 रुपये होता : मनोज तिवारी, बीजेपी नेता”
(Translated: If Modi ji’s government wasn’t ruling the country, petrol would cost Rs 200 today: Manoj Tiwari, BJP leader)
Several social media users shared the screenshot on Twitter and Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We could not find any news report that carried BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s comment on petrol prices as seen in the viral screenshot.
To ascertain who shared the viral tweet, we searched on Twitter using keywords ‘मोदी जी की सरकार नहीं होती तो पेट्रोल का दाम’ and came across a tweet shared by an account called ‘Dainik Khaskar’ with the handle ‘@DainikKhaskar.’
The text of the said tweet, its time stamp and dateline matched with the ones seen in the viral screenshot.
The bio of ‘Dainik Khaskar’s’ Twitter account reads: “Welcome to the official page of Dainik Khaskar. 100% fake news. Parody. Tweets are for fun only. (sic)”
Evidently, a fake quote attributed to BJP leader and former Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari that was shared by a parody Twitter account was shared by many as a real comment by the leader.
