Clip of Infant With Rare Genetic Condition Shared as ‘Alien’ Baby

A video showing an infant with redness and cracks on its body is doing the rounds on social media where users are sharing it as a 'demon child' born in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, or as an infant born in Kanpur's Akbarpur district.

The short clip, which also shows a gloved hand covering the infant, is also being shared to claim that the infant did not die 'even after 50 injections.'

However, we found that the video shows an infant with a rare genetic disorder called Harlequin Icthyosis.

Speaking to The Quint, Dr Simal Soin, Chief Dermatologist at AAYNA Clinics said that Harlequin Icthyosis was a "rare genetic skin condition" causing "massive thickening of skin over the entire body," which leads to distortion of normal facial features.