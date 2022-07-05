ADVERTISEMENT
MP: Indore Man Arrested for 'Hurting Religious Sentiment' Through Instagram Post
After verifying the complaint, the police booked Devraj Thakur under section 153-A
i
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community through an objectionable post on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, police said on Tuesday, 5 July.
The police on Monday arrested Devraj Thakur, a resident of Indore, after a complaint was lodged by one Sayyad Rafiq, who claimed that the former's post on Instagram had hurt religious sentiments, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar said.
After verifying the complaint, the police booked Thakur under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him within six hours of the complaint, he said.
The police's cyber squad has been monitoring objectionable posts on social media in the districts and initiating action.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×