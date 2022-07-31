Fact-Check: Hima Das Hasn't Won a Gold at CWG 2022 Yet, The Video is Old

A 2:20-minute video is being widely shared on social media with the claim that Indian sprinter Hima Das clinched gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, being held in Birmingham from 28 July-8 August.

This was followed by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra congratulating the sprinter for her " gold win". Though the tweets were later deleted.