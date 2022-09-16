Fact-Check: Did Congress Bring Back the St George Cross on Indian Naval Ensign?

On 2 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Indian Navy's new ensign, which features the National Emblem with the tricolour. This replaced the earlier St George’s Cross, which was removed once before in 2001, only to be brought back in 2004.

This change led to several media organisations discussing the move, noting that it was the Congress government at the Centre that had re-added the St George's Cross to the ensign in 2004.