‘Did Not Expect This From Manmohan Singh’: Sitharaman on Ex-PM’s Jab on Economy

In response to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s scathing remarks on the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, 17 February, that she “did not expect this from him” and was offended by his remarks.

She also asked Singh if he’s speaking on the economy now with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, as per news agency PTI.

Sitharaman said: