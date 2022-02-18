‘Did Not Expect This From Manmohan Singh’: Sitharaman on Ex-PM’s Jab on Economy
Sitharaman asked the ex-PM if he’s speaking on the economy now with an eye on upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
In response to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s scathing remarks on the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, 17 February, that she “did not expect this from him” and was offended by his remarks.
She also asked Singh if he’s speaking on the economy now with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, as per news agency PTI.
Sitharaman said:
"I have great regards for you (Singh). I did not expect this from you. And I am hurt."
Ahead of the 20 February polls in Punjab, Singh had criticised BJP’s ‘divisive politics’ and urged people to vote for the Congress. He said that during his tenure, he let his work “speak for him” rather than “speaking for myself.”
'Economy Much Better Now Than During UPA Govt': FM
Taking a jab at Singh’s comments, Sitharaman said, “He is better remembered as the prime minister under whose term inflation remained in double digits for 22 months straight, and who saw capital fly out of the country.”
She asserted that data on export, FDI and inflation highlights that the economy is much more stable during the Modi government as compared to the UPA government. She added that the BJP has taken immediate measures to regulate price of essential items to keep inflation in check.
"... Our government takes immediate measures to curb rise in prices."Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
The minister also noted that inflation in developed economies such as the US and Europe has shot up to levels not witnessed in decades and India, too, has not been spared by the global scenario.
She said that the Congress-UPA government’s “policy paralysis" has worsened India’s economy.
(With inputs from PTI)
