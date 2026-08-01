Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show an Injured Student at the Jantar Mantar Protests? No!

Does This Video Show an Injured Student at the Jantar Mantar Protests? No!

We found out that the video shows an East Bengal FC supporter celebrating the team's win.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show a student activist who was injured during the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar.</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show a student activist who was injured during the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show a student activist who was injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter celebrating the team's win at the Indian Super League Championship.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video of a Rescue Operation Amid Assam Floods Shared as Real

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found out that an X account, torch__bearers, reposted the same video with a reply stating that the original claim is false.

  • According to the post, the video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter, Zinia Debnath, celebrating the team becoming the Indian Super League (ISL) Champions.

A fact-check shared by an X account. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We observed that the girl in the video is wearing an East Bengal FC jersey.

  • We also noticed that the background looks like a stadium.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • Following this, we went to her Instagram account and found the original video, uploaded on 22 May 2026.

  • The video's caption includes "ISL champion Joy East Bengal".

  • East Bengal won the ISL Championship on 21 May 2026.

The original video uploaded by the girl. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows an East Bengal Football Club supporter celebrating the team's win at the Indian Super League Championship.

Also ReadDeepfake Videos of BJP Leaders Commenting on CJP Protesters Go Viral

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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