AI-Generated Clip Showing Fight Between India-Pak Cricket Teams Viral as Real

A video showing people wearing India and Pakistan's cricket jerseys, engaged in a physical fight is being shared with the claim that the players of the two teams clashed on the field during a match in Sharjah.

Here's what can be heard in the video: "Oh, tempers have boiled over here at the National Stadium. A scuffle breaking out between Pakistan and India, right in the middle of the pitch. The two batters, nose to nose, shouting in each other's faces. Teammates are rushing in, look at the umpires, trying to split them. Stop it! Stop it!"