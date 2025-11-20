Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Clip Showing Fight Between India-Pak Cricket Teams Viral as Real

AI-Generated Clip Showing Fight Between India-Pak Cricket Teams Viral as Real

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the viral clip was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real.
i

Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real.

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing people wearing India and Pakistan's cricket jerseys, engaged in a physical fight is being shared with the claim that the players of the two teams clashed on the field during a match in Sharjah.

Here's what can be heard in the video: "Oh, tempers have boiled over here at the National Stadium. A scuffle breaking out between Pakistan and India, right in the middle of the pitch. The two batters, nose to nose, shouting in each other's faces. Teammates are rushing in, look at the umpires, trying to split them. Stop it! Stop it!"

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 1.6 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false. This video is created using artificial intelligence and is not real.

What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if altercations between the two teams had broken out during a match, recently. However, we did not find any credible reports about the same.

Anomalies in the video: Upon reviewing the viral video, we noticed that during the intense physical fight, several hands in the frame appeared to merge or vanish.

Here are the close-up screenshots of the anomalies in the video. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

AI-detection tool verification: We then ran the video on Hive Moderation which concluded that the clip was '98.6 percent' likely contained AI-generated content.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot) 

  • We, then, divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image on some of them to find the source of the video.

  • It led us to a post by 'JhatKa AI' on Facebook featuring the same video. It noted, "fight between pakistani and indian cricket team at sharjah #fightnight #cricket #cricketfans #IndvsPak #PakVsIndia #cricketfight #worldcup"

Here is the preview of the post.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • This Facebook page's introduction read, "Funny videos | Entertainment | Created with AI" (sic.)

Here is the preview of Jhatka AI's introducation. 

(Source: Facebook) 

Conclusion: A video showing a fight between India and Pakistan's cricket teams is being shared on social media. However, the viral video is AI-generated.

