Does This Video Show Evidence of ‘Vote Chori’ in EVMs? What We Know

A video of a person showing how Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with is being shared on social media platforms with users pushing it as an evidence of "vote chori" in Bihar assembly elections.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with a caption in Hindi that loosely translated to, "Even if the opposition doesn't understand, even if this example might seem visible in this video, but the real root of theft is this --Your vote is cast through the EVM but it is counted by them ......... Surely the opposition should now understand!!."