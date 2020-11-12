Pics From Haryana & MP Viral As RJD Dumping Sweets Post Bihar Loss

While one is a recent picture from Haryana’s Sirsa, other is an old one from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Sonal Gupta A set of unrelated images of sweets being dumped has been falsely shared as RJD workers disposing off rasgullas after losing the Bihar elections. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof While one is a recent picture from Haryana’s Sirsa, other is an old one from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

A set of photos of sweets being dumped into the ground has gone viral with the claim that they show Rashtriya Janata Dal workers disposing off ‘thousands of rasgulle’ after their loss in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections. However, we found that both the images are not from Bihar. While one is from Haryana’s Sirsa, other is from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

CLAIM

One of the viral images was shared by writer Harinder S Sikka on Twitter with the claim: “After loosing battle of ballots in Bihar, RJD workers decided to dump 1000s of ‘Rasgulle’ Wish they had served them to the poor instead. It’s so important to be educated (sic).”

Some social media users shared another image with the claim: “Sweets being dumped in RJD office, Patna.”

Several other users have shared the images on Twitter and Facebook.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We found that both the images are unrelated. While one is a recent one from Haryana’s Sirsa, other is an old one from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE 1

A reverse image search led us to a report by Amar Ujala, carrying the image dated 10 November. The image caption states that the photo shows workers destroying the sweets in Haryana’s Sirsa.

The report states that the Chief Minister Flying Sqaud along with the Food and Drug Administration conducted a raid at the Shri Radhe Rasgulla factory running at Ram Gali, Kanganpur Road in Sirsa. Flies, insects and mosquitoes were found in the sample of sweets taken from the factory. Subsequently, one quintal of rasgulla and gulab jamun were dumped into the ground and destroyed.

A local stringer also confirmed to <b>The Quint’s</b> WebQoof team that the picture was indeed from Sirsa.

A report by Dainik Bhaskar also shows the sweet being dumped into the ground in Sirsa.

IMAGE 2

A Google reverse image search led us to an article published by News18 Hindi in August 2019 that mentioned that the image is from Gwalior. The caption along with the image mentioned that authorities had raided Jodhpur Mishthan Bhandar for selling adulterated food.

Speaking to The Quint, two local reporters confirmed that the image is from last year and was taken in Gwalior. Evidently, a set of unrelated images of sweets being dumped has been falsely shared as RJD workers disposing off rasgullas after losing the Bihar elections.