Altered Video of Amit Shah Shared as Him 'Disrespecting' Jharkhand BJP Leaders

A video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being circulated to claim that he recently disrespected former Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, Champai Soren and Babulal Marandi, during a public event.
What did the video show?: In the 26-seconds-long clip, Shah could be heard saying, "Babulal come forward, Dineshananda come forward, Champai come forward, Champai, Oo, come forward."
Who shared it?: Congress party's Social Media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate shared the video with a caption in Hindi that said, "Such an insult! Just because the people you are calling are tribals. Amit Shah, why are you so irritated with the tribals?"
What are the facts?: The video has been altered to remove the portion, where Shah could be seen addressing the two former CMs as "Champai Ji" and "Babulal Ji."
What did a longer version show?: On going through the official YouTube handle of Shah, we were able to find the longer version of the viral clip published on 3 November.
The live stream was shared with a caption that said, "HM Shri Amit Shah addresses Public Rally in Ghatsila, Jharkhand (03 Nov 2024)."
It showed the Home Minister addressing the public ahead of the state assembly elections. He was accompanied with other BJP leaders as well.
News report: We conducted a keyword search on YouTube and found the live-stream of the entire event uploaded on the official channel of Asian News International (ANI) News.
It was posted on 3 November and was titled, "LIVE: HM Amit Shah addresses public meeting in Ghatshila |Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 | BJP. "
One could hear Shah saying (22:30), Babulal ji, come forward brother. Babulal, come forward. Dineshananda, come forward. Champai ji, come forward. Champai ji, Oo, come forward. Will you help all three of our candidates win with a huge majority?. Will you press the button carrying the lotus symbol?..."
Conclusion: This video has been edited to mislead the viewers.
