Video of Death in Gurugram Shared With False Warning About Parking EVs

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(Note: The contents of the video can be distressing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.)
A video showing two people riding on a two-wheeler and parking it near a transformer is being shared on social media. When the rider gets off the vehicle, it promptly catches fire, killing the rider and setting the two-wheeler ablaze.
The claim: The video is being shared to warn people against parking electric vehicles near electrical transformers or electrical control panels, urging them to be careful against the outcome seen in the video.
How did we find out the truth?: While watching the video, we noticed that the rear number plate on the vehicle was white, and not green, as is the norm for EVs in India.
Next, we ran a reverse image search on some frames of the video, which led us to a report by Free Press Journal, which carried some screenshots from the claim.
Published on 28 April 2026, it said that a young man died of electrocution in IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana, after his body touched a live transformer while dismounting the scooter.
The transformer was supposed to be an overhead one, but was mounted on a pole at a lower height. The contact caused the man's body to be set on fire, while his friend ran to seek help from people.
Media outlet DNP India also noted that the man lost his life after making contact with the live transformer.
There is no credible evidence to support the claim that the vehicle was an EV.
Conclusion: A video of a fatal accident in Gurugram is being shared with a misleading warning about not parking EVs next to electrical equipment.
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