Video of EAM Asking US To Hand Over Cockroach Janta Party Founder Is a Deepfake

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A video showing External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, speaking at a press meet is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: In the video, the EAM purportedly welcomes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, putting "forward a request."
"Some non-state actors in the United States are using America as a launch platform for anti-India movements, the most recent one being Cockroach Janta Party. I never expected US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dipke, who have contacts with Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf. While India stayed loyal to USA and Israel and left our relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting Cockroach Janta Party," he is heard saying.
He then goes on to request that US President Donald Trump "hand over the incumbent nincompoop leadership of Cockroach Janta Party, as they are acting as proxies of Iran and Pakistan."
How did we find out the truth?: We looked for the original video of the joint press conference held by Jaishankar and Rubio, which was held on 24 May 2026 in New Delhi.
The full video was posted on the Minister of External Affairs' (MEA) YouTube channel and its transcript was shared on the MEA's website.
During the conference, EAM S Jaishankar touched upon five major points, speaking about commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, ensuring maritime security, demanding scrupulous and universal respect for international law and established global norms, fair resource management, and fostering trusted partnerships and building resilient supply chains.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hiya's deepfake voice detector, which gave the audio a score of two out of 100, noting that the sampled voice was likely a deepfake.
PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau took to their social media accounts to clarify that the video was a deepfake, saying that it was "fake and AI-generated."
Conclusion: A deepfake is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a real video of EAM S Jaishankar asking the US to hand over Cockroach Janta Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke.
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