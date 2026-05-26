Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of EAM Asking US To Hand Over Cockroach Janta Party Founder Is a Deepfake

Video of EAM Asking US To Hand Over Cockroach Janta Party Founder Is a Deepfake

The video is a deepfake. There is no evidence of the EAM making such a statement.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A deepfake is being shared to falsely claim that EAM S Jaishankar asked the US to hand over Cockroach Janta Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke.</p></div>
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A deepfake is being shared to falsely claim that EAM S Jaishankar asked the US to hand over Cockroach Janta Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, speaking at a press meet is being shared on social media platforms.

The claim: In the video, the EAM purportedly welcomes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, putting "forward a request."

  • "Some non-state actors in the United States are using America as a launch platform for anti-India movements, the most recent one being Cockroach Janta Party. I never expected US to host individuals like Abhijeet Dipke, who have contacts with Iranian Ayatollah regime and are running a campaign on their behalf. While India stayed loyal to USA and Israel and left our relationship with Iran, the US soil kept hosting Cockroach Janta Party," he is heard saying.

  • He then goes on to request that US President Donald Trump "hand over the incumbent nincompoop leadership of Cockroach Janta Party, as they are acting as proxies of Iran and Pakistan."

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • There is no evidence of the EAM making such a statement, making the video a deepfake.

Also ReadAltered Clip of Dhruv Rathee 'Exposing' Cockroach Janta Party Goes Viral

How did we find out the truth?: We looked for the original video of the joint press conference held by Jaishankar and Rubio, which was held on 24 May 2026 in New Delhi.

  • The full video was posted on the Minister of External Affairs' (MEA) YouTube channel and its transcript was shared on the MEA's website.

During the conference, EAM S Jaishankar touched upon five major points, speaking about commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, ensuring maritime security, demanding scrupulous and universal respect for international law and established global norms, fair resource management, and fostering trusted partnerships and building resilient supply chains.

There was no mention of the Cockroach Janta Party or Abhijeet Dipke as claimed.

Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hiya's deepfake voice detector, which gave the audio a score of two out of 100, noting that the sampled voice was likely a deepfake.

The voice is a deepfake.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau took to their social media accounts to clarify that the video was a deepfake, saying that it was "fake and AI-generated."

Conclusion: A deepfake is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a real video of EAM S Jaishankar asking the US to hand over Cockroach Janta Party's founder Abhijeet Dipke.

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Also ReadVideo Compilation Falsely Shared as Cockroach Janta Party Members Protesting

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