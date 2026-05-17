Fire Breaks Out In Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express, All Passengers Rescued

A fire broke out in the B-1 AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express near Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, at approximately 5:15 am on 17 May 2026. The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division.

All 68 passengers in the affected coach were safely evacuated within 15 minutes. No casualties or injuries among passengers were reported. The fire disrupted train services on the Mumbai-Delhi route.