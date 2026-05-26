Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Cattle Trader From Bengal Saying He Hasn't Been Able to Sell Cows Is AI

Video of Cattle Trader From Bengal Saying He Hasn't Been Able to Sell Cows Is AI

The viral video has several inconsistencies, such as uncoordinated lip sync, morphed hand movements, and glitches.

Sakshat Chandok
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check:&nbsp;A video has been going viral on social media falsely claiming to show a cattle trader from West Bengal telling a reporter that he hasn't been able to sell cows as Muslims are unwilling to purchase them due to fear of the BJP.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: A video has been going viral on social media falsely claiming to show a cattle trader from West Bengal telling a reporter that he hasn't been able to sell cows as Muslims are unwilling to purchase them due to fear of the BJP. 

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video has been going viral on social media claiming to show a cattle trader from West Bengal telling a reporter that he hasn't been able to sell cows as Muslims are unwilling to purchase them due to fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

What did the post say?: The post, uploaded by X (formerly Twitter) user 'Arffa Khannum', states, "This cattle trader from Bengal says Muslims aren't buying cows for Eid because of the BJP government. He claims it's badly affecting their business and they were happier under the TMC rule."

The viral post uploaded by X user 'Arffa Khannum'. 

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(You can view other archives of similar claims herehere, and here.)

Is it true?:  No, the video is AI-generated. 

Also ReadOld Video of Muslims Being Heckled Over Cattle Trade in Bengal Shared as Recent

How did we find out the truth?: Upon viewing the full video we found several inconsistencies, such as uncoordinated slip sync, morphed hand movements, and glitches.

A visibly morphed hand can be seen in the video. 

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

A person's face suddenly changes its  structure in the video. 

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • Further, we put the video on Google's AI tool named 'Gemini' and asked it to deploy 'SynthID' to check whether the video had been created using its AI platform.

  • Gemini confirmed that the video was indeed generated using Google's AI tools.

Google Gemini confirming that the video was made using AI.

(Source: Screenshot/GoogleGemini)

  • Further, we searched for the video using keywords on Google such as 'cattle traders west bengal unable to sell muslims bjp government'. While we found some reports of unease among cattle traders in the state, none of the reports featured the video going viral on social media.

Conclusion: The viral video has been created using AI.

Also ReadOld Video From Assam Shared as One of Muslims Joining BJP in West Bengal

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT