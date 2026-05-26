Video of Cattle Trader From Bengal Saying He Hasn't Been Able to Sell Cows Is AI

advertisement
A video has been going viral on social media claiming to show a cattle trader from West Bengal telling a reporter that he hasn't been able to sell cows as Muslims are unwilling to purchase them due to fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
What did the post say?: The post, uploaded by X (formerly Twitter) user 'Arffa Khannum', states, "This cattle trader from Bengal says Muslims aren't buying cows for Eid because of the BJP government. He claims it's badly affecting their business and they were happier under the TMC rule."
How did we find out the truth?: Upon viewing the full video we found several inconsistencies, such as uncoordinated slip sync, morphed hand movements, and glitches.
Further, we put the video on Google's AI tool named 'Gemini' and asked it to deploy 'SynthID' to check whether the video had been created using its AI platform.
Gemini confirmed that the video was indeed generated using Google's AI tools.
Further, we searched for the video using keywords on Google such as 'cattle traders west bengal unable to sell muslims bjp government'. While we found some reports of unease among cattle traders in the state, none of the reports featured the video going viral on social media.
Conclusion: The viral video has been created using AI.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)