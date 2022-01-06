In Stats: What Do Mumbai's Rising Numbers Say About the 3rd Wave of Covid?

Internal medicine specialist Dr Swapneil Parikh, who has co-authored The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic, told The Quint that the low hospitalisation numbers can be attributed to three main factors.

“The first is immunity, both due to past infections and vaccination. Secondly, preliminary reports suggest that the Omicron variant is inherently less virulent than the Delta variant but this is not to insinuate that Omicron variant is harmless or benign. The third factor is that we are still very early in this wave. There is an epidemiological timeline between when an individual gets infected, when the infection is detected, and when they land up in the hospital," says Dr Parikh.

Murad Banaji, a mathematician working on disease modelling, however, points out that there is no data on how well vaccines or previous infections protect against Omicron.

“Small drops make a big difference. If, say, protection drops from 95% to 90%, that will double the expected hospitalisations,” he wrote in his Twitter thread.