Fake Circular Shared to Claim Govt Employees Won't Receive Dearness Allowance

A circular that appears to be an 'Office Memorandum' issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance is being shared on social media.

The memorandum, dated 3 January 2022, claims that in view of rising Omicron cases, central government employees' Dearness Allowances and pensioners' Dearness Relief will "be kept in abeyance so as to deal with any unprecedented situation."

But we didn't find any such circular or office memorandum on the Finance Ministry's website. The website, under its 'Dearness Allowance' section, displays only two circulars that were issued in 2021.

Moreover, this circular was undersigned by one 'Anand Prakash' and we found another circular by the Indian Railways which, too, was undersigned by 'Anand Prakash' where the signature was the same.