2019 Photo of PM Modi's Rally Ahead of LS Polls Shared Amid COVID Surge

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting a massive crowd from his car is being shared on social media to claim that he had recently addressed the people as Omicron cases surged in the country and goes on to call him "Mr super spreader".

However, we found that the photo is from 2019 when Modi had greeted his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, a day before he had filed for his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls. Notably, COVID-19 was first reported in India in January 2020.

Although the photo is not a recent one, it must be noted that various political leaders, including the prime minister, has addressed multiple rallies in election-bound states, where crowds can be seen disregarding COVID-19 protocols.