‘Fake Deaths, Staged Rescue’: False Claims Used to Question Death Toll in Gaza

Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to India, shared the image of child wrapped in white cloth while using a smartphone, with a caption, "Don't believe Hamas' lies", insinuating that people are faking deaths in Gaza.

This has been a narrative that bad actors spreading disinformation around the Israel-Hamas conflict have been sharing to create a false narrative about "fake casualties" in Gaza. Simultaneously, Israelis on TikTok are creating and posting videos mocking the Palestinian suffering and deaths.

US President Joe Biden fueled these narratives and conspiracy theories when he seemed to question the number of casualties coming from Gaza.