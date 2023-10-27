Old Photos From Syria Falsely Shared as ‘Palestinian Crisis Actor'

A set of photos showing three different people rescuing the same injured girl from debris is being shared on social media amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
What is the claim?: The image is being shared with text about crisis actors, claiming that the same "Palestinian girl" was saved by "three different people from three different locations on three different days," when the locations are 50 kilometres apart.
In the photos, which were taken on the same day, the men are seen rescuing the girl after pro-Assad pilots dropped barrel bombs in an area where Syrian families were mourning the death of eleven children who were killed in an attack.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the set, which led us to a CNN article about bombings in Aleppo, Syria which carried one of these three photos, and was published on 8 September 2016.
The photo's caption mentioned that it was taken in Aleppo, Syria on 27 August 2016.
It was credited to photographer Ameer Alhalbi and Getty Images.
Taking a cue from this, we used the date and 'Aleppo' as keywords to look for more information on the photos, which led us to an article by The Sun, which mentioned that the bombing happened in Aleppo's Maadi area.
With these details, we looked for photographs of the bombing on Getty Images and the results showed us all three photos used in the claim.
Photos from the same event: The captions for the three photos were similar. They said that Syrian civilians and rescue workers were evacuating "children in the Maadi district of eastern Aleppo after regime aircrafts reportedly dropped explosive-packed barrel bombs."
The White Hat worker was seen with two children in his arms and one trailing behind him.
(Source: X/Getty Images/Altered by The Quint)
The civilian in the yellow shirt was carrying the same girl.
(Source: X/Getty Images/Altered by The Quint)
This man can be seen taking the girl from the White Hat worker in another image.
(Source: X/Getty Images/Altered by The Quint)
In one of the Getty photos we came across, we could see the White Helmet worker handing off the girl to another man in the checked shirt, establishing that they were taken during the same event.
Conclusion: A set of photos of a girl being rescued by three men is being shared to falsely claim that it shows staged photos of crisis actors in Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)