Old Photos From Syria Falsely Shared as ‘Palestinian Crisis Actor'

The photos were taken during the same event in Aleppo, Syria on 27 August 2016.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A set of photos showing three different people rescuing the same injured girl from debris is being shared on social media amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

What is the claim?: The image is being shared with text about crisis actors, claiming that the same "Palestinian girl" was saved by "three different people from three different locations on three different days," when the locations are 50 kilometres apart.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the photos show people rescuing a girl in Aleppo, Syria in August 2016.

  • In the photos, which were taken on the same day, the men are seen rescuing the girl after pro-Assad pilots dropped barrel bombs in an area where Syrian families were mourning the death of eleven children who were killed in an attack.

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the set, which led us to a CNN article about bombings in Aleppo, Syria which carried one of these three photos, and was published on 8 September 2016.

The CNN article about bombings in Aleppo was published in 2016.

(Source: CNN/Altered by The Quint)

The photo's caption mentioned that it was taken in Aleppo, Syria on 27 August 2016.

  • It was credited to photographer Ameer Alhalbi and Getty Images.

  • Taking a cue from this, we used the date and 'Aleppo' as keywords to look for more information on the photos, which led us to an article by The Sun, which mentioned that the bombing happened in Aleppo's Maadi area.

  • With these details, we looked for photographs of the bombing on Getty Images and the results showed us all three photos used in the claim.

Photos from the same event: The captions for the three photos were similar. They said that Syrian civilians and rescue workers were evacuating "children in the Maadi district of eastern Aleppo after regime aircrafts reportedly dropped explosive-packed barrel bombs."

  • They added that "at least 15 civilians" were reportedly killed "when two bombs fell several minutes apart, near a tent where people were receiving condolences for those killed this week."

  • One can view these photos here, here, and here.

    (Swipe to view all comparison images.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The White Hat worker was seen with two children in his arms and one trailing behind him.</p></div>

    The White Hat worker was seen with two children in his arms and one trailing behind him.

    (Source: X/Getty Images/Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The civilian in the yellow shirt was carrying the same girl.</p></div>

    The civilian in the yellow shirt was carrying the same girl.

    (Source: X/Getty Images/Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>This man can be seen taking the girl from the White Hat worker in another image.</p></div>

    This man can be seen taking the girl from the White Hat worker in another image.

    (Source: X/Getty Images/Altered by The Quint)

In one of the Getty photos we came across, we could see the White Helmet worker handing off the girl to another man in the checked shirt, establishing that they were taken during the same event.

Two people seen in the viral claim can be seen together with the girl in this photo.

(Source: X/Getty Images/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: A set of photos of a girl being rescued by three men is being shared to falsely claim that it shows staged photos of crisis actors in Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

