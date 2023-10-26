Social Media Policies & Problem of 'Unverifiable' News on Israel-Hamas War

The claim about Hamas having beheaded babies was later contradicted by an Israeli official, who told CNN that while there were cases of Hamas militants “carrying out beheadings and other ISIS-style atrocities,” Israel could not confirm if the bodies belonged to “men or women, soldiers or civilians, adults or children.”

Closer home, TV9 Network’s executive editor Aditya Raj Kaul shared an X post about a similar incident, which also spoke about a foetus being removed from a mother’s body and called Hamas “inhuman savages.”

Responding to a user who asked for evidence to back this disturbing claim, Kaul responded saying that his friend had shared photos from the ground and that he “can’t post it.” Calling him out for not having evidence, other users called out Kaul for “lies.”