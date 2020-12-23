Parking Fight in Delhi’s Rohini Shared With False Communal Angle

A video showing a woman getting injured during an altercation with a policeman has gone viral with a claim stating that a Delhi Police personnel shot at the mother of a Muslim youth because the youth’s bike hit the cop’s car.

However, we found there was no communal angle in the incident. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohini, Pramod Kumar Mishra, the policeman was there to resolve a fight that took place between two families over parking.