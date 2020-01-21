Old Video of Attack on BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Revived Amid CAA Protests

A video showing BJP West Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh and party supporters being attacked by a mob is being shared on the internet with a claim that the incident happened during the party’s door-to-door outreach as a part of pro-CAA campaign in the Northeast.

“Acche din for BJP in northeast India. During the door to door campaign in the favour of CAA NRC NPR how the people welcoming BJP leaders,” reads the caption along with the video.