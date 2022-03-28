Jada Pinkett Smith's Struggle With Alopecia: What Is It? How Can You Treat It?

Actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards, after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken about her struggle with hair loss and coming to terms with alopecia areata, and how it's taken her years to accept it. So what is alopecia?

Alopecia, or alopecia areata, is an autoimmune disorder that causes hairfall in clumps. There are different types of alopecia and it usually occurs in women aged 30-50.

The amount of hair loss is different in everyone. Some people only lose hair in a few spots. Others lose a lot more. For some people it stops or eases up on its own, and for others it continues for life.

Are you at risk of alopecia? What can you do if you think you suffer from alopecia? Here's everything you need to know.