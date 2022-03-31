Did Yogi Adityanath Ask People to Boycott Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'? No

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking out against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral with a claim that Adityanath has asked people to boycott Khan's upcoming movie, Pathan.

In the viral video, the UP CM has be seen calling for a boycott of his movies and comparing him with Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed.

However, we found that Adityanath's statement was taken from a 2015 address of his and has been shared without proper context.