WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Tokyo Olympics & More

After Neeraj Chopra won the Gold medal at the men's Javelin final in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a tweet by an account in the name of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, congratulating Chopra, started doing the rounds. Nadeem was competing with Chopra and he finished fifth in the competition.

This tweet was then picked up by several news outlets including Times Now, NDTV Hindi, Loksatta, Live Hindustan among others.