This Tweet by Rahul Gandhi on Neeraj Chopra's Victory Isn't Real!

A screenshot of a morphed tweet, in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi why Olympian Neeraj Chopra stood second in the photograph despite clinching the gold medal, is being shared on social media platforms.

While a tweet had gone out from Rahul Gandhi's verified Twitter account at the same time as the timestamp seen in the screenshot, it had nothing to do with Chopra, who won India's first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics two days after the "tweet" was allegedly posted.