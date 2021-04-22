PM Modi to Declare Lockdown in India? No, TV9 Bulletin is Edited

An edited screenshot of a TV9 Bharatvarsh bulletin is doing rounds on social media to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be announcing a nationwide lockdown, set to be stricter than last year's, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

We found that the TV9 Bharatvarsh bulletin, dated 17 April, was actually reporting on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's warning of a possible lockdown in the state.

The text of the bulletin has been edited to say 'Bharat' instead of 'Maharashtra', in the viral screenshot.