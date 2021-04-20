Karnataka Govt Issues New Curbs: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?
A weekend curfew shall also be enforced from 23 April at 9 pm to Monday at 6 am.
The Karnataka government on Tuesday, 20 April, announced a weekend lockdown and extended the daily night curfew across the state in view of accelerating COVID-19 infections. The state government has also announced a host of new curbs and restrictions for businesses to operate in.
The new curbs will be in effect for 14 days, from 21 April to 4 May, along with a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.
As Karnataka enters new restrictions, what’s allowed and what’s not?
What’s permitted to open in the new restrictions?
Essential services like shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted. Essentials shops are allowed to operate only between 6 am and 10 am.
All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs will remain operational.
Print and electronic media journalists are allowed.
What public establishments are closed?
All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till 4 May.
Can I go and get tested for COVID-19 or get vaccinated?
Yes, there are no restrictions on seeking medical assistance or visiting the hospital.
All patients and their attendants requiring the emergency need for movement shall also be allowed to move during the night curfew.
Are schools, colleges, universities allowed to operate?
Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions, etc, will remain closed. Online learning and distance education shall continue.
Any restrictions on public transport?
The number of people travelling in buses, maxi cabs, tempos and metro has been restricted to 50 percent of the seating capacity.
Are barber shops, beauty salons allowed to open?
Yes, barber shops, salons, beauty parlours are allowed to operate in adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Are wholesale markets permitted to operate?
Wholesale vegetable markets, fruit markets and flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open spaces or playgrounds strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour. The shifting process shall be completed by 22 April.
Are home deliveries permitted? What about takeaways?
Yes, food and e-commerce deliveries are permitted. Restaurants are permitted to operate but only for servicing takeaway customers.
Are liquor and wine shops open?
Yes, stand-alone liquor shops and outlets, bars and restaurants are permitted for takeaways only.
Are religious places open?
All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for the public. However, all personnel engaged in services at the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.
Are swimming pools open?
Only swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of lndia can be opened for sportspersons and for training purposes only.
Any restrictions on weddings and funerals?
Weddings can host only 50 people, while only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.
Will there be any restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement?
There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movements or transportation of essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.
