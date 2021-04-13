COVID Restrictions in Maharashtra: What’s Allowed? What’s Shut?
Section 144 will be imposed in the state from 14 April for the next 15 days. Here’s all you need to know.
Only essential services will be allowed to function in Maharashtra from 8 pm on Wednesday, 14 April, announced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as the state recorded over 60,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in India during the pandemic, recording a huge spike in the number of cases.
Section 144 will be imposed in the state from 14 April for the next 15 days, Thackeray added.
So, what’s allowed in Maharashtra? What’s not? Here’s all you need to know.
What will be allowed?
Essential services will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm.
What services are considered essential?
- Hospitals, diagnositic centers, pharmacies,
- Any pharmaceutical company
- Veterinary services, pet food shops
- Grocery shops, vegetable vendors, bakeries
- Cold storage and warehousing
- Banks
- SEBI-reccognised market infrastructure
- Telecom services
- Transport of goods
- Water supply
- Agriculture-related services
- E-commerce
- Export-import of all commodities
- Accredited media
- Petrol pumps
- All cargo services
- Electric and gas supply
- ATMs
- Postal services
Are domestic workers considered essential workers?
Decision regarding domestic workers/drivers/attendants to work shall be taken by local authorities, depending on the situation.
Is there a restriction on public transport?
Local trains and bus services will not be shut down entirely but will be used for essential services and workers only.
- Auto: Driver + 2
- Taxi: Driver + 50 percent of occupancy
- Bus: Full seating but no standing passengers
All vehicles are to be sanitised after every trip.
I have to visit Maharashtra for a personal emergency. Can I enter?
There will be no restriction on air travel. However, Maharashtra CM Thackeray has said that ‘unnecessary entry’ will be restricted.
Can I go to a restaurant to eat?
- No, you cannot go to a restaurant to eat.
- Only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed for restaurants and even street food vendors.
- Street food vendors cannot have people standing in front of them and eat. They can have the stalls, but there cannot be a crowd in front of them.
- Restaurants and bars inside hotels will be available only for guests.
What will be shut?
- Cinema halls
- Drama theatre and auditorium
- Water parks, amusement parks, game parlours
- Clubs
- Swimming pools
- Gyms and sports complexes
- Shooting for films/serials/advertisements
- Beaches
- Gardens
- Barber shops, salons
Will temples/mosques be open?
No, all religious places of worship will remain closed.
What about schools and colleges?
- Schools and colleges will remain closed.
- All private coaching classe will be closed.
- The rule is relaxed for students of Class 10 and 12 to the extent of their exams alone.
- All staff who conduct exam must be vaccinated or carry a negative RT-PCR/RAT test valid for 48 hours.
