COVID Restrictions in Maharashtra: What’s Allowed? What’s Shut?

Only essential services will be allowed to function in Maharashtra from 8 pm on Wednesday, 14 April, announced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as the state recorded over 60,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in India during the pandemic, recording a huge spike in the number of cases.

Section 144 will be imposed in the state from 14 April for the next 15 days, Thackeray added.

So, what’s allowed in Maharashtra? What’s not? Here’s all you need to know.