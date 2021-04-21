Goa Announces Night Curfew and Restrictions, Board Exams Deferred
New dates for the deferred Class 10 and 12 state board examinations will be announced 15 days in advance.
The Goa government on Wednesday, 21 April, announced a 10-day long night curfew and imposed restrictions on restaurants, cinema halls, and casinos amid rising COVID-19 cases.
The government also postponed the upcoming Class 10 and 12 state board examinations.
After chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the night curfew, from 10 pm to 6 am, will come into force from Wednesday and will continue till 30 April.
What are the restrictions imposed?
- Public will not be allowed to be on the road during the curfew hours.
- Wedding functions cannot have more than 50 guests and only up to 20 people can attend funerals.
- Only commercial vehicles transporting essential goods will be allowed to ply.
- Mosques and churches have been barred from organising mass gatherings but they can continue performing rituals with limited people.
Will pharmacies remain open during the curfew?
Yes, pharmacies, petrol pumps, and other essential services will remain open during the curfew hours.
What about schools and colleges?
The chief minister said schools and colleges will be closed, except for holding online examinations.
Students will be informed about the new dates for the deferred Class 10 and 12 state board examinations, 15 days in advance.
What about casinos and restaurants?
Casinos, bars, restaurants, river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, cinema theatres, gyms, and parlours will operate only at 50 percent capacity.
There is no ban on industries or other economic activities.
The upcoming elections to five municipal councils will be held as per schedule and with COVID-19 protocols in place. Sawant added that after considering the number of cases in an area, micro-containment zones will also be declared.
