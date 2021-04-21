Bhopal, Indore Sealed as COVID Cases Rise? No, Clip Is From 2020

The caption along with which the aforementioned video is being shared reads: “मुख्यमंत्री ने इंदौर भोपाल उज्जैन को पूरी तरह सील करने के आदेश दिए | अब कोई भी इन शहरों में नहीं आ सकेगा ना बाहर जा सकेगा | अंतिम संस्कार के लिए भी लोग बाहर नहीं जा सकेंगे”

[Translation: Chief Minister has ordered Indore and Bhopal to be completely sealed. Nobody will be able to enter or leave these cities now; not even to perform last rites.]