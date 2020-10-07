Babri Case: ‘Cong Must Stop Divisive Politics & Encourage Healing’

Almost three decades ago, the Congress party pressurised the PV Narasimha Rao government to file a CBI case of criminal conspiracy, in the unfortunate matter of the Babri Masjid demolition.

That the Babri Masjid demolition was a spontaneous act by a mob was never really in doubt. The filing of this case of criminal conspiracy by the Congress government and the CBI was actually the ‘real conspiracy’ – ‘hatched’ by the Congress to play its vote-bank politics for the next three decades.