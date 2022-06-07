Morphed ABP News Screenshot on 'Samrat Prithviraj' Shared as Real

We conducted a keyword search of the claim mentioned in the viral screenshot and didn't find any news reports on ABP News or other media organisations.

Instead, we found a news report on NDTV from 1 June that said that the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea that had been filed to stay the release of the movie.

Similar news reports were also published by The New Indian Express and LiveLaw.

According to the news reports, the plea was filed by the Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangthan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti to stay the release of the film stating that it wrongly depicts Prithviraj Chauhan as a Rajput king.

The petitioner also claimed that the film was based on Chand Bardai Barot's book Prithviraj Raso and the book refers to Chauhan as a Gurjar Warrior.

The counsel for the film-makers told the court that the movie neither depicted Chauhan as a Rajput nor a Gurjar and added that the king was kept "caste-neutral."